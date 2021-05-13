Senator Representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has said that the persistent security situation is responsible for the underdevelopment of the state and the country at large.

Al-Makura, who is the immediate past governor of the state, made the revelation while speaking with Daily Trust immediately after he observed his two rakat prayers to mark 2021 Eid-el-fitr in Lafia, the State capital on Thursday.

While reiterating his personal resolved to join forces with security operatives and stakeholders across the state towards bringing to an end to recurrent attacks on farmers in the zone, he urged all and sundry in the state to contribute their quota in aiding the security outfits to save the country from disgruntled elements.





His words: “Insecurity is a major factor that retards development hence the need for every citizens to play a participatory role in assisting the security agencies to save the country from disgruntled elements.”

He, therefore, admonished Nigerians irrespective of their religious affiliation not to be discouraged in the country, noting that they use this material time of Eid-el-Fitr celebration for sober reflection in prayers, love, sacrifice for one another for the common good of all.

This year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration was generally peaceful across the 13 local government areas of the state as security agencies were seen stationed at various flashpoints, including praying grounds and major streets to maintain law and order.