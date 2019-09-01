<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa South, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, said Sunday that the judgement delivered by the National Assembly sitting in Lafia was a confirmation of the credible, fair and just election by INEC in the state.

He said the judgement which was in his favour did not come to him as a surprise because he won the election in a free, fair and credible contest.

Almakura while reacting to the judgement delivered last Friday in Lafia, that upheld his election as the elected senator representing Nasarawa south said that his election represents the will and wishes of the people of his senatorial district.

The former governor who expressed gratitude to God for the verdict maintained that the judgement has proven that the people of Nasarawa south willingly and overwhelmingly voted him massively at the March, general elections.

“This judgement which I considered a landmark is also a judgment that indicated a free and fairness of my election as the duly elected senator of Nasarawa south senatorial district.

”I feel delighted, I feel happy, I appreciate the efforts of my constituents that democracy and the rule of law has come to stay, I will be an open senator who can listen to the complains and yearning of his people. I will try my best to ensure that my constituency have the greatest benefit.”

”I believe this judgement will give me the impetus to continue to do those things that I have been doing. I have a lot of opportunities to do much more better now that the constituencies have been reduced to one-third of the state.”

Almakura however, promised to bring to bear his contributions and wealth of experience to other zones by supporting closely the efforts of governor Abdullahi Sule to succeed.