Senator Al-Makura declares intention to contest APC National Chairmanship position

The Senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has declared his intention to contest for the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party’s forthcoming national convention.

Al-Makura made the declaration on Monday during the grand finale of the local government chairmanship campaign of the candidate of APC in Lafia local government area of the state at Lafia East Primary School.

He said his desire to campaign for the national championship of the APC is borne out of his conviction to safeguard the good tenets of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“I feel this time is auspicious and the venue of this grand finale is important. Today I take the opportunity of this grand finale to make a declaration about my aspiration to contest for the office of APC national chairman in the coming convention.

“I consider this important because this is my base, this is my Local government where my ward and even the zonal headquarters is. This is where my umbilical cord that gave rise to my political aspiration is”

“I, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, wish to contest for the position of APC chairman. I am doing this to ensure cohesion, party unity and to ensure that those values and attributes that came with the emergence of the legacy parties have been kept alive.”

Almakura also said he is optimistic about becoming the national chairman of the party while recalling that he was one of those who participated in the merger exercise of the party and desire the position.

His doggedness in the Nigerian political system could not be overemphasized as he is contributed to the existence of the party and has shown unity and commitment to national harmony, inclusiveness, and Nigerian politics.

Almakur’a maintained that all the legacy of the parties abandoned their tendencies of ACN in the south-west, APGA in the east, ANPP in the north, and CPC in the north to form the current ruling political party it is on that basis that he feels he is the right candidate to sustain the party beyond 2023.

“But because of our quest, desire to ensure unity of purpose, direction, focus and vision for every Nigerian, we came together to form APC and abandoned all those primordial sentiments.

“I believe at this material time, people who should manage the affairs of this party are people who know where the party was coming from, where the party is going.

The former governor further assured the good people of the state of his commitment towards ensuring equity, fairness, justice and give everyone who is a supporter of the party equal opportunity even those that defected to the party recently when he become the national chairman of the party.