Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators cannot get the required number to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Makarfi said this on Friday while speaking with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state.

The ruling party has been mounting pressure on Saraki to step down, with Adams Oshiomhole, its chairman, saying the nation’s number three citizen could be ousted.

But Makarfi said the move by the APC shows that the party is ignorant of the constitution.

“I will refer the APC senators to the constitution for better understanding of the laws of our country,” Makarfi said.

“I am not surprised with their actions, it shows their ignorance about the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, because the constitution is clear about that.

“If they are familiar with the constitution they will know that they lack the legal powers to impeach the senate president. I am sure they cannot have the two-thirds majority which the constitution requires for the impeachment of the senate president.”

Makarfi said the PDP senators in the upper legislative chamber are intelligent people who would not give lawlessness a place.

“Our members in the senate are intelligent people who will not give lawlessness a place in the senate,” he said.