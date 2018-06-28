Nigerians who love democracy and want it to thrive will always stand with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has said.

Mr Makarfi stated this on Wednesday while inaugurating the rehabilitated Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, as a guest of Governor Wike, according to a statement issued by the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State governor is an influential member of the PDP and was among those who influenced the election of Uche Secondus, from Rivers, as the current national chairman of the party.

He has remained a constant critic of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nigerians who love democracy are with Governor Wike.

“If not for Governor Wike’s enormous contributions, opposition would have died. That would have been the end of democracy in Nigeria,” said Mr Makarfi, who is a PDP aspirant for the 2019 presidential election in the country.

Mr Makarfi is a former governor of Kaduna State, as well as a former senator.

Mr Makarfi described Mr Wike as “the most targeted politician in Nigeria today”, and advised the governor not to be distracted.

“It is suicidal for the people of Rivers State to let Governor Wike go. It is in the interest of the state that Governor Wike is re-elected to stabilise the development process of Rivers State,” he said.

Governor Wike, at the inauguration ceremony, said his brand of politics was about improving the living condition of the people.

“I came into politics for the execution of projects. To improve the quality of lives of the people and make them happy. We are displaying our projects for the world to see,” the governor said.