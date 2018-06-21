Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Acting National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now a presidential aspirant of the party, said on Wednesday that he would not publicly disgrace the party after using the platform to attain great positions in the country.

Makarfi, who was in Lafia on consultation tour, said PDP made him what he is today and he sees no reason to disappoint it.

“I was nobody working selflessly for PDP in Kaduna when I was made the party flag bearer and subsequently voted as governor of the state.

“People accepted me based on my past records of achievement while in the office as governor and Senator, as well as acting chairman of the party.

“PDP has done everything to me and I will not naked her in a public marketplace. I will not disappoint her,” he reiterated.

Makarfi also stated that his declaration for the office of the president came after wide consultations and being fully convinced that the nation needs somebody of his calibre with a track record.

He further explained that Nigeria is in a great tension of insecurity and uncertainty, in dire need of a leader that would salvage her from the sorrows and pains.

The former governor of Kaduna State, however, noted that he was known with a record of peacemaking processes while in office as governor, adding that he would ensure the restoration of the peaceful coexistence that the country is known for long which tribal, religious and cultural affiliations did not separate.

Earlier in his keynote address the state chairman of the party, Hon. Francis Orogu, who welcoming Makarfi and his entourage to the state said PDP in Nasarawa state would support him by giving their votes for him to clinch the ticket.