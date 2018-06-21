A former Governor of Kaduna State and also a former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has alleged that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is politicising security in the country.

Sen. Makarfi stated this, on Thursday, during a political visit to Plateau State secretariat of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to canvass support ahead of the 2019 Presidential election.

“We will not politicise security matter. It is a matter which affects everybody. One thing that this government has done is trying to politicise security. The PDP government will not politicise security matter.

“We will work with everybody; we will work with traditional rulers; we will work with religious leaders, community leaders; it will be fair, justice and equity for all without any kind of discrimination.

“We will give the security agencies the enablement to perform and if this is done, they must perform or we will use the stick and carrot approach and those who failed to perform will be shown the way out.”

Makarfi expressed optimism that his party will wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2019 Presidential elections.

He continued, “Winning election is not about one individual, it is all about the PDP movement, it is all about the people. The PDP supported me when I was chairman caretaker committee and we were able to resuscitate PDP and the Party is seen by Nigerians and all over the world as an alternative government in waiting.”

Sen. Makarfi said he was in the party secretariat to solicit the support of the delegates who has the mandate of selecting who will fly the ticket of the party during the general elections.

He said he has declared his interest to run for the Presidential elections in 2019 and that more people would come to canvass for support, saying all the aspirants are credible but he remained more credible than others.