The Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday dispelled insinuations that there were two factions in Yobe All Progressives Party (APC) with divided loyalty to Federal Legislators and Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Alhaji Habu Kaku, Executive Director, Senator Ahmed Lawan Foundation, the Senate Leader said the insinuations spread by an online publication, were misleading and without any iota of truth.

He said the party in the state emerged more united after the Ward, Local Government and State congresses, as such “there is no existing faction in the party in Yobe.”

Lawan said he participated fully in the election of the party leadership and had congratulated Gov. Gaidam, along with the party leadership, over the peaceful and successful conduct of the congresses.

He also said that he sponsored a full page advertisement in a national daily, congratulating the governor, the party leaders and the entire APC family in the state for the success of the exercise, signifying his allegiance and approval of the congresses.

“There is therefore no cause whatsoever to suggest disagreement with the purposeful leadership of Gov. Gaidam and the party structure in Yobe” he said.