Senator Lawan: President Buhari providing great leadership for Nigeria

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said President Muhammadu Buhari has provided great leadership for Nigeria and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since he was elected in 2015.

Lawan said this in Gombe on Sunday while inaugurating the Gombe North Senatorial District Empowerment programme by Sen Sa’idu Alkali (Gombe North).

According to him, President Buhari had shown great desire to turn around the fortunes of the country and he had been relentless in that quest.

He stated that though the country is not “out of the woods, Mr President is doing his best and for that we commend him.

“We have done so much between 2015 and 2021 and by the grace of God the National Assembly will continue to support Mr President to ensure that we deliver our campaign promises to Nigerians,” he said.

The Senate President said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 16 years achievements were nothing compared to what President Buhari had done in six years.

He said the National Assembly will continue to support the President to enable him to deliver more dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He appealed to Nigerians not to be deceived during the campaign, noting that APC’s continuity would bring more dividends of democracy for the country and the people.

Lawan, who also commended Sen Alkali and Gov Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state for their purposeful leadership, said their people-oriented programmes are commendable.