



Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has hinted that the ninth national assembly to be inaugurated in June will collaborate with the executive arm of government for the development of the nation.

Lawan, who spoke with reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, said the legislative arm of government will be on the same page with the executive arm from May 29.

He said, “All in all, the Ninth Senate and by extension the Ninth Assembly will be one, be on the same page with the executive on the next level agenda that will be characterised by robust business of governance and seamless relationship”.

He expressed happiness that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will have majority seats at the Ninth Assembly “which will bring the required synergy between the Senate, by extension the National Assembly, with the executive arm of government particularly the presidency”.

Lawan further emphasised that the Ninth Senate “will be a Senate with positive disposition and policy direction with the executive.

“It will be a Senate that will focus more on productivity for the growth of Nigeria than hostility with any other arm of government”.

He expressed hope that the oil price would appreciate in the international market to allow for the legislature to effect necessary appropriation

“Our prayer is that the oil price in the international market should increase than it is now and even oil production to increase from 1.9 million to the projected 2.3 million in the 2019 budget, so that the executive can rake in projected revenue for a friendly National Assembly to give the required appropriation”, the Senate Leader further said.

Lawan, a ranking Senator since 2007, is one of the reelected Senators believed to be eyeing the Senate Presidency once the Ninth Senate is inaugurated in June.

From the National Assembly results released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC won 65 seats, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 41 seats and Young Peoples Party (YPP) one seat.