Senator Lawan: National Assembly expects President Buhari to sign Electoral Bill 2021 into law

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, says the expectation of members of the National Assembly is that President Muhammadu will sign Electoral Bill 2021 into law.

He said this while fielding questions from State House reporters after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Some governors and federal lawmakers have disagreed on the revised Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly which approved direct primary as the sole method to produce candidates for all elective positions.

Last Thursday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said President Buhari was in support of the direct primary which allows all card-carrying members of political parties to be involved in the choice of candidates for major elections after a meeting with the President.

Also speaking on the controversial matter, the President of the Senate said nobody could dictate to the President on the decision to take on the electoral law without recourse to his advisers and following due process.

He, however, expressed optimism that the bill would get presidential assent.

Asked about how long it would take for the President to sign the Electoral Bill, he said: “I don’t know why this appears to be the only issue.

“You see, there is no need for you to lobby for any bill to be signed.

“And I think we should allow him to just follow the processes he is used to, but the expectation of members of National Assembly is that the bill is signed.”

On how to assuage the feelings of governors who were not happy over the direct primary option, he called for more engagements to be coordinated by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) among all stakeholders in the party, including the presidency, to resolve any form of disagreements.

“I don’t have a personal opinion here, because I’m not here alone.

“So, I don’t have a personal opinion. My opinion is that of the National Assembly members.”

Newsmen gathered that the President might append his signature to the bill as his wish had always been to allow every party member to take ownership and participate in governance and party politics.