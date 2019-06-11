The Senator-elect, Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe), has been declared the winner of the senate presidential election held at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday.
The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made the announcement in Abuja.
Newsmen report that Lawan and Senator-elect, Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), contested for the highest position.
While Lawan polled 79 votes, Ndume got only 28 votes.
Mr Sani-Omolori said having scored the highest votes, Lawan, had been duly elected as the Nigeria’s Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]