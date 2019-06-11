<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator-elect, Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe), has been declared the winner of the senate presidential election held at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made the announcement in Abuja.

Newsmen report that Lawan and Senator-elect, Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), contested for the highest position.

While Lawan polled 79 votes, Ndume got only 28 votes.

Mr Sani-Omolori said having scored the highest votes, Lawan, had been duly elected as the Nigeria’s Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.