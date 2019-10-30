<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the indelible judicial seal the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on their victory in the presidential election of February 23 this year.

Lawan rejoiced with President Buhari and the ruling APC for the ringing affirmation of the solid mandate the Nigerian people freely gave them, as first proclaimed by the Court of Appeal and now finally by the Supreme Court.

Lawan said today’s unanimous verdict of the Apex Court has removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the last presidential election.

“Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.

“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building,” Lawan said.

The Senate President urged President Buhari and his government to continue to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the President’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

Lawan said the ninth National Assembly will continue to produce good legislation and pursue harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace and progress of our fatherland.