Former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, has finally called it quits at the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State following the failure of serial efforts to resolve the leadership crisis within the party.

The party had been embroiled in an internal struggle over who leads it after Mr Ladoja moved from the Accord Party to the PDP last year.

He had got the assurances of the Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the PDP that he would be fairly treated and would be accorded his status before returning to the party.

Mr Ladoja was governor of the Oyo State on the platform of the party between 2003 and 2007.

Although he was controversially impeached amidst high powered politics within the state in January 2006, the court reinstated him in December, the same year.

Two factions of the party had held separate congresses and elected parallel executive members, with each claiming to be the authentic leadership.

The party was then split between Mr Ladoja and Seyi Makinde, but the former’s faction appeared to have received recognition from the national secretariat to the displeasure of Mr Ladoja and his followers.

A close ally of Mr Ladoja, Olufemi Lanlehin, a former senator, confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday, but said a decision on the next destination was yet to be fully decided.

“We have decided to leave the PDP, because it is clear that they are not committed to internal democracy,” said Mr Lanlehin.

He also said Mr Ladoja and his group would only pitch their tent with a party that would protect all interests and be fair to all its members.

There are however, indications that the former Oyo State governor is heading for the African Democratic Congress.

Mr Lanlehin said the new party of the former governor would be clearer in the next few days.