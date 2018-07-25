The social media has been abuzz with the news of the defection of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso and others’ defection has continue to generate huge debates among users of the new media since Senate President Bukola Saraki announced the names of the 15 federal lawmakers from the red chamber who jumped ship to other parties on Tuesday.

Representing Kano Central at the Senate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a handful of senators had defected to other parties, on Tuesday, following what pundits have described as “interesting news” in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Trouble started when Muhsin Ibrahim tweeted his opinion about the senator’s defection, noting that the Presidency and other party leaders must have been shocked.

The tweet has since generated responses, while others have gone ahead to make fresh tweets of their own concerning the issue.