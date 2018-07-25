Iliyasu Kwankwaso, Kano State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, yesterday defined Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso defection from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as a blessing to both Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to Kwankwaso defection, Iliyasu said his defection is not a news because he had been “echoing it for the past six months, as such, his swift defection will not affect Governor Ganduje’s re-election, come 2019”.

According to him, the Senator’s ploy politics was to capture the already established structure of the state PDP, as well as installing his preferred candidates.