Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has paid a courtesy visit to the deposed Emir of Kano Emirate.

Kwankwaso was initially touted as the man behind the dethronement and banishment of the former CBN Chief before he came out publicly to deny the claims and in turn, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to reports, the former governor visited Sanusi while he was in Nasarawa.





Sanusi, since his banishment, got an appointment with the Kaduna State government, while the United Nations confirmed his appointment as an advocate of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also wrote a letter to Sanusi, asking him to move on while Graça Machel, Mandela’s widow, also declared her support for him in a letter earlier in the week.