Some members of Kwankwasiyya group have dumped Nigeria opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors denounced their support for the national leader of Kwankwasiyya group, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Thousands of Kwankwaso supporters burned the red caps that symbolise of the Kwankwasiyya movement signalling their defection.

The defection happened in Kano just after Kwankwaso declared his ambition on Wednesday, in Abuja, to run for president in the 2019 general poll.

The defectors led by Sani Sharu Dala belong to the Tricycle Riders Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter.

Dala said they dumped the PDP and Kwankwasiyya because of the impressive youth empowerment programmes the APC-led government had been introducing since it assumed office in 2015.

While receiving the defectors at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium by the APC state chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said “APC is their home” and stated that “they were misled to join the PDP for someone else’s personal interest.”