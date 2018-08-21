A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, Monday promised to replicate his developmental strides in Kano State to the entire country.

Kwankwaso who was in Benin City, capital of Edo State to seek the support of the PDP delegates ahead of the party’s primaries slated for next month, said he achieved a lot when he was governor of Kano State from 1999 to 2003, and 2011 to 2015, especially in the areas of education, infrastructure development, youth and women empowerment.

In the area of education, the two-time governor said under his administration, a total of 2, 600 students of Kano State origin were sponsored to obtain Doctorate Degrees in 14 foreign universities as well as universities in the country.

Acording to him, the state dominates other states by having the highest the number of lectures in the North-west.

This, he said, was done alongside building of infrastructure to the extent that Kano is the only state with two universities – Kano State University of Technology, and Northwest University, all built when he was governor.

He said in his first and second four years as governor, he never borrowed a Kobo because he displayed prudence and capacity to confront all the challenges.

Kwankwanso further said one of the things that kept him going during his tenure was that he did not collect security vote of any kind.