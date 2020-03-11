<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of masterminding the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.

Kwankwaso, who appointed Sanusi ll as the Emir of Kano in 2014, told BBC Hausa on Wednesday that “Kano State government officials have been saying they were directed to dethrone Sanusi ll. He (Buhari) instructed them.”

He alleged that, contrary to what Buhari’s close associate are saying, that he is not interfering in the crisis, “what we believe here in Kano is, he (Buhari) intervenes where he wishes.”

Kwankwaso said Buhari interferes in Kano issues and that “he doesn’t interfere where his intervention is needed, but intervenes on issues he is supposed to be neutral about.”

The federal government is yet to officially react to the dethronement of Sanusi. However, Buhari had earlier said he doesn’t have the constitutional mandate to interfere in the crisis between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Sanusi.

The former governor described the dethronement of the deposed emir of Kano as a sad incident to Kano, Nigeria and entire world. He said “The emir (Sanusi) is the global citizen.”

According to him no responsible government would dethrone Sanusi.





Kwankwaso has also dismissed the allegation that he queried Sanusi twice during his tenure as governor. “I have never issued a query to His Highness, (the) Emir of Kano.”

The politician also denied the allegation that ‘Kwankwasiyya’ loyalists have contributed to fuelling the crisis between Ganduje and Sanusi. He said they only stand with the truth.

He said to the best of his knowledge, as the government officials said, Sanusi’s sin to Ganduje according to them, was the monarch’s statement that whoever wins Kano 2019 governorship election should be given his mandate.

Kwankwaso also lamented what he described as the humiliation of the deposed monarch as a disrespect to the Kano people.

Newsmen could not verify Kwankwaso’s allegation as the spokespersons of Buhari, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina did not pick their calls and were yet to respond to messages sent to them, as at the time of filing this report.

Kano State Government, on Monday, dethroned Sanusi and banished him to Nasarawa State. The government has since appointed former Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, as his successor.

On Tuesday, A B Mahmoud, counsel to Sanusi, gave the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to release the deposed emir from illegal detention or face legal action.