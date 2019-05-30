<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator representing Kano Central senatorial district and former governor of Kano state, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has described the four newly created emirates as a deliberate attempt by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration to create disunity among the good people of the state.

Speaking in a two-hour radio programme in the state on Thursday, Kwankwaso said it is a shame to refer to the Kangaroo upgrading processes done within three days as something properly done.

According to him, the state government is championing a misplacement of priority, a government that does not care for what the masses wants.

“I look with dismay at the rate at which priorities are being misplaced. I saw some brand new cars purchased for the said new emirates when some of our schools have been left in shambles.

“I am aware that, in the last three years some secondary schools in Kano were razed down by fire and these schools are still there in dare need of the authority’s attention; but what have got? Nothing, and the government is busy buying expensive cars and spending heavily on what the people of Kano state do not want,” Kwankwaso said.

He added that all what was done in the name of upgrading of the emirates was done without due consultation of the people directly affected.

He added that in an ideal situation, people ought to have been contacted before anything that will tamper with their history is done.

“This people meant no good for Kano people, how could you tampered with their history and their identity without their consent? I am happy that, the PDP gubernatorial candidate has indicated that as soon as justice is done by the court; he will revert to status quo,” Kwankwaso revealed.