Former Kano State governor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on Thursday, lambasted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the creation of four additional emirates in the state.

According to him, Ganduje was not focusing on the right things.

He spoke on a radio programme.

The splitting of Kano Emirates, widely believed was done to reduce the influence of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has divided the state.

Kano now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi. All Emirs have equal powers and are on the same first-class status as Emir Sanusi.

Reacting, Kwankwaso said: “I look with dismay at the rate at which priorities are being misplaced.

“I saw some brand new cars purchased for the said new emirates when some of our schools have been left in shambles.

“I am aware that in the last three years, some seco, ndary schools in Kano were razed by fire and these schools are still there in dare need of the authority’s attention.

“But the government is busy buying expensive cars and spending heavily on what the people of Kano State do not want.

“This people meant no good for Kano people. How could you tamper with their history and their identity without their consent?

“I am happy that the PDP gubernatorial candidate has indicated that as soon as justice is done by the court, he will revert to status quo.”

Kwankwaso appealed to his loyalists to remain law-abiding and await the outcome of the governorship election petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal.