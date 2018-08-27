Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will on Wednesday declare his presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a statement from Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Committee, said yesterday.

The declaration, according to the statement, would hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja, by 11 a.m.

Kwankwaso, a two-term governor, is one of the founding fathers of the PDP, who is noted to be an apostle of infrastructural development.

According to the former governor, “It is imperative for us to embark on massive infrastructural turnaround across the country with judicious management of the country’s resources without necessarily mortgaging the future of the country on excessive foreign loans and its attendant burden”, adding that he will eliminate insecurity in all its forms across the country and return Nigeria to the path of prosperity.

Part of his achievements during his tour of duty as governor of Kano State, according to the statement include his pioneering the popular Free School Feeding Programme and the Treasury Single Account (TSA), based on his ‘Kwankwasiyya’ ideology, among others.

Kwankwaso, a serving senator, began his political career in 1992 when he joined politics after 17 years of meritorious public service as a water engineer.

A grassroot politician, Kwankwaso was a member, Federal House of Representatives, representing Madobi Federal Constituency where he was elected Deputy Speaker in the aborted Third Republic.

In 2003, he was appointed Minister of Defence and in 2006 also appointed Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Darfur and Somalia.

“Dignitaries from all walks of life from across the country and the diaspora are expected to attend the declaration,’’ the statement added.