Following the affirmation of the victory of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Abia North Senatorial District, by the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, the former Governor has re-assured Nigerians of his unwavering and determined efforts in advancing the cause of the people.

According to Kalu, the decision of the Appellate court has laid to rest rumours about his landslide victory in the election.

While admonishing Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other politicians in Abia State to join hands with him in driving development across the state, the Senate Chief Whip cautioned his supporters, associates and party faithful to be wary of their utterances and actions, adding that all hands must be on deck to work collectively for the betterment of Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State at large.

In a statement released by his media office on Thursday, Kalu expressed appreciation to the members of the appellate panel led by Justice Stephen Adah for maintaining their integrity for the sake of Nigeria’s nascent democracy, noting that the rule of law must be upheld and respected at all times.

The Senator equally commended stakeholders and members of the APC for their loyalty to the party, stressing that the APC would continue to grow from strength to strength.