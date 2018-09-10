A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Jonah Jang, says he would not step down for any other aspirant and his party cannot ask him to do so.

Jang, who is the senator for Plateau North Senatorial District, was speaking with journalists on Monday at his residence in Maitama, Abuja before leaving for the PDP National Secretariat to submit his presidential nomination forms.

The former governor of Plateau State is running for the PDP presidential ticket alongside about a dozen other aspirants

His opponents for the PDP ticket include former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Senate President David Mark, and governors Aminu Tambual and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Sokoto and Gombe states respectively.

“If I am to step down, why would I be aspiring in the first place? I am here to run for the presidency and become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Jang told the journalists.

“Who do you want me to step down for?. My party cannot ask me to step down because they sold that form to me,” Jang stressed.

On the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) announcement that it had set up a committee to reduce the number of presidential aspirants in the party, Jang said, “I am not aware of any committee set up to streamline the number of presidential aspirants on the platform of PDP.”

On his plans if elected president, Jang promised to revamp the economy of country and restructure the anti-corruption bodies so that they would no longer be perceived as hunting political opponents.

Jang, who is facing trial for corruption, faulted the current anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari, staying that the current structures of the anti-corruption bodies are not doing well.

“The way we are fighting corruption is discouraging people from investing into the economy of Nigeria. You start a business they send EFCC to investigate how you got the money. Of course, economy of a country can’t be developed without fighting corruption but I would do that in a different way. I would structure them to the international standard.”

Jang also spoke on whether he would seek reelection to the Senate if loses the presidential primary.

“I am not asking anybody to take the senatorial ticket for me in case I lose primary. I am coming into the presidential race with the hope of winning and not failing. It is a clarion call and I have answered it.”

He vowed to help PDP take over power at the centre and in Plateau State next year.