Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah David Jang, has said that the excellent performance of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors was an indication that only PDP can redeem Nigeria.

The former Plateau State governor noted that there were no new projects being commissioned in APC states because they are not interested in the welfare of their people.

Commissioning 24 three-bedroom flats for civil servants in Rivers State, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jang said that projects were only being commissioned in PDP states.

He lauded Governor Wike for transforming the landscape of Rivers State with new projects, noting that Port Harcourt was regaining her garden city status.

“What our governors are doing, particularly what Governor Wike is doing, you cannot but bring PDP back to transform the country. There is no sign that anything new will happen. If they have not done anything new in three years, they cannot do it in the campaign year”, he said.

Governor Wike had earlier declared that his administration will continue to give priority attention to the welfare of civil servants.

They spoke on Monday during the commissioning of the flats in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wike said: “This is a day for workers. This is a direct project meant for the workers of Rivers State who are the engine room of this administration.

“As our civil servants inhabit this wonderful estate, they must take steps to keep it clean. We will appoint a facility manager, but the payment will be borne by the state government and the occupants.”

He said that the state government will flag off the construction of Labour House on June 29, 2018.

“We are interested in workers welfare. Our commitment is to ensure that we create the right environment for workers to perform their roles,” he said.

Beatrice Otubo, chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Council, thanked the governor for being workers’ friendly.

Mr. Rufus Godwins, Head of Service, Rivers State, said after the era of former Governor Peter Odili, Governor Wike is the first governor to construct a brand new housing estate for Rivers civil servants.