Former Senator representing Orlu Zone in Imo State, Osita Izunaso, has dedicated his National Productivity Order of Merit Award to the teeming population of People With Disabilities (PWD) in Nigeria.

Speaking to the State House Correspondents today (Thursday) in Abuja after the awardees were received in audience by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Izunaso whose Kpakpando Foundation has been in the vanguard of caring for PWDs said he is humbled to be recognised by the Nigerian state for catering for the disabled persons in the society.





The former member of the National Assembly from Imo State stated that it is a thing of joy that his contributions towards giving good life to the less privileged in Nigeria hence he is dedicating the award to all the disabled persons in Nigeria.

The Orlu-born politician however said that the award will spur him into action to do more for the less privileged in Nigeria.

Other Awardees of National Productivity Order of Merit who were at the event which took place in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa are Chairman of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; Chairman of UBA Group and Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony ELumelu and Mallam Al-hassan Saleh Yakmut, Secretary to the Board, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board.