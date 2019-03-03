



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, has alleged that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, connived with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to rig the February 23 presidential/National Assembly elections.

Enang in a press briefing in Uyo accused Igini of manipulating the elections, adding that the election results did not represent the true position of the people.

“I have in the course of this campaign tried to personally avoid castigating the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“I have align myself with all the campaigns that we as a party made against the Resident Electoral Commissioner and I had thought that in the course of the election that he would display what I thought I knew about him in terms of integrity, but the last elections of February 23 is the lowest low that I could credit to Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State.

”I hailed him better than that, but it has been very disappointing that he descended into the arena of the election and appeared as if he was and indeed a player on the pitch and not a refree or umpire”, he said.

Enang further said, “they were several irregularities, several efforts at rigging and results produced in Akwa Ibom State, does not in any manner reflect the true voting and will of the people of Akwa Ibom State because it was heavily and massively manipulated by the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State in collussio with and alliance with the Independent National Electoral Commission permanent staff and ad hoc workers”.

Enang, however, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice on their victory at the last general elections.

“Let me use this platform to again congratulates the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the vice on their winning and being declared President and Vice president elect of the Federal Republic and indeed the All Progressive Congress,” he said.

He urged the members of All Progressive Congress in Akwa Ibom State and the entire citizens not to be weakened by the outcome of the election in the state, but they should rather be stronger and optimistic in the candidacy of Obong Nsima Ekere ,adding that the party is the one at the helm of affairs of the country.

“Despite this, I urge the people of the All Progressivea Congress, voters in Akwa Ibom State to maintain, sustain and keep up with the spirit that they had in the APC gubernatorial candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, and the running mate, and all the well elected candidates for the House of Assembly in the different state constituencies. I want to say that the road is actually better pointed by election of President and Vice, that the Federal government is controlled by the APC and that should strengthens them and all the voters in Akwa Ibom State to keep the faith with APC and keep faith with the destiny of Akwa Ibom State,” he added.

Reacting to the issue of vote buying featured during the last elections, allegedly linked to the Akwa Ibom PDP, he advised the public to take the money and resist from voting PDP, as the money spending is from the state treasury which was meant for the development of the state.

“The way the PDP had sacrilegiously dealt with the treasury in this state, buying vote at great amount and have nothing to show on ground. I tell the people, when they come with your money, please it is the money that they ought to have paid your pensions, it the money that they ought to have paid the school fee and bursary of your children, is the money that they ought to have develop an infrastructure, it is the money that they ought to have completed some infrastructural projects, it is the money that they should have built some extra school to develop you and your future, please collect the money but vote to link Akwa Ibom back to the channel of federal government linking it with the core of the Federal government of APC,” he said.

He admonished the citizens to see the need of linking the state to the federal government as it will draw more developments to the state.

“I want to reiterate again that, were we are today is that, we are the minority state, where we are today, is that because we were probably linked with the federal government under the government as it were: government at the center, the same government at the state level. That was how we were able to get first the Niger Delta Development Commission past, because our colleagues and compatriots in the North and the intervention of the party leadership said Akwa Ibom and the south south should be given a special privileges to develop because of what they are going through in suffering from the effect of the oil exploration and exploitation. It was on the account that were the PDP state as it were at the Federal level, that is how we were succeeded in getting the abolition of the on-shore off-shore dichotomy,” he said.