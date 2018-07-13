A National Assembly member, Sen. Philip Gyunka, has condemned alleged attack on Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, by policemen deployed to monitor Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Gyunka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the development was worrisome, and the assault on Fayose an indication of lack of respect for democracy.

He said that Nigeria should be careful with its conduct as the giant of Africa, adding that other African countries were looking up to it for guidance.

The lawmaker added that the world was also watching the country in view of its position in the comity of nations.

According to him, Nigeria should not be seen to be carrying out acts it condemns when other African countries are involved.

“The world is seeing what is happening in Ekiti State. Nigerians are also watching.

“For me, the attack is an indication that our democracy is dying. This act is not an encouragement for proponents of democracy but an assassination of democracy.

“The essence of democracy is to allow the people choose whom they wish to lead them,” he said.

Gyunka said that power and life were ephemeral, and that “there is a moral burden for us to do the right thing when we are in the line of duty.

“Pharaoh and Nebuchadnezzar once lived as powerful people but they died.

“We are talking about Nigerians being allowed to exercise their franchise.

“I urge the Federal Government to investigate the matter and bring culprits to book, to give Nigerians, particularly Ekiti people, the assurance that their rights are protected.

“I see no reason why a sitting governor with immunity should be subjected to such treatment.

“As many as are trying to truncate or reduce democracy to nothing should know that their names will go down in history as enemies of democracy.

“They will be remembered not for good but people who tried to make nought of a system of government that many Nigerians sacrificed their lives to protect.”

The lawmaker further said that people in position of authority at different levels, including the lowest cadre, should know that all men would give account of their deeds in the life after.

He warned that Nigerians should remember that there would be judgement after this life.

He decried that besides the alleged attack on the governor, the deployment of 30,000 police personnel to the state on account of the election was not encouraging.

According to Gyunka, in view of the security situation in some parts of the country, the security personnel ought to be deployed to crisis-ridden zones and not a state that is preparing for election.

“In a situation where 30,000 security personnel were sent to a state because of an election that ought to be free and fair, is not encouraging.

“I heard that aside police officers, soldiers were also deployed there.

“This is an election not a war, so, I feel deploying soldiers is not necessary,” he said.

Gyunka called on relevant stakeholders in the country to work towards a free and fair election in Ekiti, adding that it was a litmus test ahead of 2019 elections.