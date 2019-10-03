<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has forwarded the name of Dr Husseina Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje and 17 others as commissioners nominee to the state House of Assembly.

In a letter read on Wednesday by the speaker, Abubakar Kurba, during plenary, the governor also nominated Senator Goje’s son-in-law, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri, as a commissioner.

Goje governed the state between 2003 and 2011 and is the leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Other nominees include Dr Ahmad Gana, Dr Aishatu Usman Maigari, Barrister Zubairu Umar, Mohammed Magaji Gettado, Mr Julius Ishaya and Mrs Naomi Joel Awak.

Engineer Abubakar Bappah, Muhammad Gambo Maigari, Malam Usman Jahun Biri, Alhaji Adamu Dishi, Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan, Dr Habu Dahiru, Dauda Batari Zambuk, Mijinyawa Yahaya, Mela Audu Nunge and Meshak Lanco are also on the list.