Senator Goje: Gombe governor persecuting me and my supporters

Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has accused his successor, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, of persecuting him and his supporters.

Goje, who is representing Gombe Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, stated this in a petition sent to the Inspector-General of Police.

At a media briefing, on Tuesday, Barrister Herbert Nwoye, Goje’s counsel, spoke on the petition on his client’s behalf.

Nwoye accused Governor Yahaya of violating a court order which directed both parties to maintain the status quo pending ruling on the matter.

He said Goje had filed an ex parte motion before a federal high court in Gombe where he sought an interim injunction restraining the police and the Gombe state government from a further invitation, continuous interrogation of him and his associates, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction against the state government.

Nwoye said the court had ruled in their favour and granted their prayers pending the hearing and determination of their motion on the next adjourned date, January 18, 2022.

However, he accused the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Zubairu Mohammed Umar and the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, of hiding under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, to humiliate and violate the right of Goje’s associates and supporters.

He also accused the state government of planning to re-arrest Muhammad Adamu Yayari, Goje’s new media aide, who was granted bail on Monday after 20 days in detention, “on the order of Governor Yahaya.”

In a written petition to the Inspector General of Police and obtained by newsmen, Goje alleged that despite the court order restraining the state government from any action against him and supporters, Governor Yahaya has through the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police went ahead to invite Goje and his associates to appear a panel, “which is a clear violation of the court order.”

In the petition, Goje urged Governor Yahaya, the state commissioner of justice and all other parties to respect the court order, to avoid chaos, anarchy and lawlessness.

The counsels, therefore, called on the state government to ensure that the order of the court is complied with as the suit they filed is still pending, before the federal high court.

When contacted, the attorney general, Barrister Umar said he was still recuperating from a brief illness, but he would respond to the issues raised by Goje through his counsels on Wednesday.