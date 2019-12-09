<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Danjuma Goje has announced his intention not to contest election again.

The senator representing Gombe Central spoke yesterday at an event, tagged: Goje Empowerment Programme, at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, the state capital.

But the former governor said he would remain in politics.

He is 67 years.

Goje said: “Therefore, having contested and won all seven elections, in addition being a minister for the country, I strongly believe that Allah (SWT) has been extremely kind to me. I believe not many Nigerians are so lucky and blessed.

“It is in this light, foregoing and having reached an advanced age, I wish to formally inform you that I have decided not to contest any election again. For the avoidance of doubt, I will not contest any election at all levels.”

The senator promised to give younger ones the opportunity to also grow and showcase their God-given talent, especially in this digital age.

“However, this does not mean that I will retire from politics; far from that. I will continue to be an active card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and participate in all political activities at all levels, except that I will not contest any election.”

The former governor was said to have spoken amidst thousands of supporters where he recalled how he ventured into politics.

He said: “I have had rare opportunity of contesting and wining seven elections conducted at various levels by the National Electoral Commission.

“In the second Republic during President Shehu Shagari’s government, as a very young man, I contested and won election into the Bauchi State House of Assembly, in 1998. I also contested and won election as a senator for Gombe Central under the defunct United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) during the late Gen. Sani Abacha’s regime.

“Then, in 2003, I contested and won the governorship election of Gombe State and I was re-elected in 2007. In 2011, 2015 and 2019, I contested and won three senatorial elections for Gombe Central.”

Thanking his constituents, Goje said: “I have every reason to thank Allah (SWT), the people of my primary constituency (Pindiga Emirate), Akko Local Government Area, Gombe State and indeed the entire country for giving me the very rare opportunity to rise from ‘grass to grace’ as is commonly said.”

He promised continued support for Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and his administration.