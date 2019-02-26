



Nigeria lawmaker Senator Godswill Akpabio of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to secure a return to the National Assembly.

Akpabio, a former minority leader of the Senate, lost the election of Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District to the People’s Democratic Party candidate Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong.

INEC Returning Officer Professor Peter Ogban noted in his declared Ekpenyong as the Senator-elect of Akwa Ibom North.

Ekpeyong polled 118,215 votes to beat Akpabio of APC who scored 83,158 votes.

Also, results for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal constituency have been announced by the Returning officer, Dr. Daniel Udoh, the result is as follows:

Emmanuel Akpan of APC polled 22,052 Votes, while Nsikak Ekong of the PDP polled 29,849 votes.