



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has attributed the return of Sen. Barnabas Gemade and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the successful reconciliation efforts of the APC Caretaker Committee led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said: “The return of Senator Barnabas Gemade to the APC is another signpost of the well-received and successful reconciliation efforts being led by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“Sen. Gemade, who was a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), swells the numbers of recent APC returnees which includes the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.”





According to him, the APC caretaker committee led by Gov Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances within the party and return it to its progressive and lofty heights.

“We assure all true progressives, who left the party over whatever grievance, to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country.

“It is heartwarming that party faithful led by President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC have recognised the reconciliation efforts of the Governor Buni-led APC caretaker and continue to support the committee.

“We call on our supporters, members and leaders to continue their support for the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution.

“The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one,” the party’s spokesman said.