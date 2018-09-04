Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Leader of a Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has maintained that the President Muhammadu Buhari is still strong to recontest the presidential race.

This is coming on the heels of insinuations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari, is too old to stand for re-election in 2019.

Fasanmi, former National Assembly member, also warned some Yoruba leaders , who were in the habit deriding and ridiculing the policies of President Buhari to desist, saying the Southwest has benefited from the APC-led government and that such tendencies were unexpected from the zone.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Fasanmi said some young politicians, who were elected for higher positions of responsibilities have messed up and disappointed the people through

unbridled and insatiable doubt quests for money.

He described the widespread notion that Buhari is old and weak as mere emotion that has no relevance in the art of governance.

According to the Elderstatesman, “on the issue of his age as being canvassed by some groups, that president Buhari should not re-contest, many elderly people are leaders of their countries, such as United States. Though, Buhari has advanced in age, he is still capable and he agile to lead Nigeria.

“’Many younger people have led this country in the past, and yet what is the result?’ To be old as a Leader of government business should not be the issue, but whether such person is delivering the expected services.

“I therefore advised the Yoruba nation to seek for more relevance with the national government for more infrastructural intervention, ‘more so our sons and daughters are placed in critical positions in the Buhari administration”.

The former Federal Lawmaker commend former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande and Otunba Niyi Adebayo, for their leadership roles in making the Yoruba nation more relevant and acceptable in the Buhari’s administration.

“Let me warn some so-called Yoruba groups, to desist from the attempt to draft the Yoruba race into unwelcome national opposition and negative narratives on national events by their destructive criticism of President Buhari.

“It has come to our notice that certain groups have appointed themselves as opposition spokesmen on behalf of the Yoruba nation as if they were elected to do so. This is not the right thing to do.

“How can a group decide never to see anything good in this government? How can a group decide to pit the Yorubas against a government that has its son as number two ?”, he queried.

Fasanmi added: “President Buhari should be eulogised for fulfilling his campaign promises with particular refers to critical sectors like; security, war against corruption and economy.

“He has even done much more particularly, in global politics. Nigeria is no more a pariah and a disdained nation where people think a President can be derogated by few to make him lose election”, he stated.