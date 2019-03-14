



Senator Ayogu Eze yesterday explained why his party boycotted last Saturday’s governorship election in Enugu State.

Eze, in a statement by his Campaign Organisation media director, Mr. Okey Ezirigwe, explained that his supporters boycotted the election to protest the removal of his name from the list of governorship candidates for the election few days before the election.

The statement said: “As on the day of the election, Sen. Eze’s name had not been restored to the list of candidates for the election, even after the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal ordered that his name be restored on the list.

“Though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was served the court order at 5pm on March 7, 2019, Sen. Eze’s name was not on that list even by the time the polls closed at 2pm on Saturday March 9, 2019.”

Wondering how INEC expected Eze to meaningfully take part in an election when his supporters had been told through the INEC portal that he was no longer a candidate for that election, the statement asked, “Why didn’t INEC cancel and reschedule the election when it found out it had unwittingly changed the rule of the game just before the game started by advertising to our supporters and the whole world that our principal was no longer in the race and never took any steps to reverse that impression even after the court had asked it do so?”

The statement asserted that by not putting back the name on the portal and other relevant documents for the election as ordered by a competent court of law, INEC had inadvertently descended into the arena of partisanship by taking actions that tended to give the impression that it was no longer impartial.

It said that fabricating and allotting results to candidates, including the ridiculous scores ascribed to his principal, did not exonerate the INEC from its responsibility of conducting an election where every contestant has an equal opportunity before the electorate, adding that what happened in Enugu was a predetermined allotment of figures to favour a particular candidate while embarrassing the candidate of the All Progressives Candidate (APC) with the laughable figures attributed to him.

The statement added that no election took place in Enugu as the election was boycotted by the people, who had yearned for change but were denied the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice by some forces that colluded with the INEC to change the rule of the game while the game was underway.

Asking INEC not to tamper with the card reader output from that election, he vowed that a proper query of the card readers would prove his assertion that no election took place in Enugu State and that INEC and her field staff had a field day allocating figures and attributing them as they pleased.