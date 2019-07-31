<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, has disclosed why President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to inaugurate those screened and confirmed as ministerial nominees.

Enang disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported.

On why screened and confirmed ministerial nominees were yet to be inaugurated, he said: “Mr President, upon receipt of communication from the National Assembly will, on a date he will fix, notify the screened and cleared nominees.”

Enang, who also responded to a question on why the President did not attach portfolios to the nominees’ names said the Constitution did not oblige the President to do so.

He thanked the Senate for its “patriotic decision” to extend the annual vacation and concentrate on the screening and confirmation of the nominees.