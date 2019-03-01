



Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), has thrown his weight behind the decision of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, to go to court.

Enang said there was no harm in the party seeking justice in the court, if it would relieve them of their grievances over the outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said beyond the constitutionality of approaching the court, it would help them put their tempers in check.

Enang gave his position on Thursday in Abuja, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him on his re-election.

“Let me first of all congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the victory as president and vice president on the Next Level and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I will urge the opposition party which has lost, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be matured in their statements and reactions and their decisions. If they have grievances, let them pursue the appropriate constitutional channel of a petition.”

He assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress would be magnanimous in victory as they would try not to humiliate those who lost the race.

“What we as a government and a people should do is to ensure that our statements, our actions, our celebrations and our reaction to those who lost should be tempered, temperate, measured, humble and such that are not capable of inciting the other party to anger.”