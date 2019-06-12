<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator representing Niger south Senatorial District of Niger State, Senator Muhammed Bima Enagi, has promised to embark on programmes that will reduce unemployment and poverty among youths and women in the state.

Senator Enagi made the promise in Abuja during a reception organised in his honour to mark his inauguration as a member of the ninth Senate.

Senator Enagi, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said youths and women formed the major population of the country, hence the need to empower them.

The lawmaker also promised to carry out programmes that would promote the development of education in Niger State.

The Senator, who expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country, promised to sponsor bills that would enable the country to overcome scurry challenges.

He advised Nigerians to support government’s efforts, aimed at protecting lives and property in the country.

On the emergence of the new leadership of the national assembly, Senator Enagi expressed confidence in their ability to bring the desired progress to the country through quality legislative leadership.

He therefore, called for the support of other lawmakers to make the ninth national assembly succeed.