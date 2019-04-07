<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, has debunked rumours that he (Kalu) has nominated his brother and cousin, Hon. Mascot Kalu and Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu respectively for ministerial appointments.

An online media platform, PUO Reports, had a few days ago published the malicious, fake and misleading information.

In a statement issued by Kalu’s media office yesterday, the former governor urged the general public to disregard the false news, adding that it is the handiwork of mischief-makers and political jobbers, who are envious of the growing popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

He said, “we condemn in totality the news reported by PUO Reports that former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has nominated his brother and cousin, Hon. Mascot Kalu and Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu respectively for ministerial appointments.

“The fake news being peddled by PUO Reports is another attempt by political jobbers to score cheap political points.

“We advise the management of PUO Reports to apologize to the Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District within seven days otherwise face the wrath of the law for blackmailing Kalu.”

The media office urged members of the APC to be wary of paid agents of the opposition, adding that Kalu will not lose sleep over the antics of failed politicians.