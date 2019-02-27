



Dr Orji Kalu, the senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, said President Muhammadu Buhari deserved his re-election as he has taken Nigeria to enviable heights since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, Kalu commended the achievements of the Federal Government under Buhari, describing them as unbeatable and remarkable.

While acknowledging the goodwill of the president, the former governor of Abia, called on politicians to emulate his worthy qualities.

Orji further urged Nigerian leaders to join hands with Buhari in rebuilding Nigeria.

According to him, the future of Nigeria is bright under the current administration.

He said: “The well-deserved victory of President Muhammadu Buhari did not come to Nigerians as a surprise because of the laudable achievements of the Federal Government.

“President Buhari has in the past four years taken Nigeria to enviable heights.

“Nigeria has taken her rightful place in the comity of nations since President Buhari assumed office.

“The All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has the welfare of the masses as a priority.

“With the victory of President Buhari in the poll, it is obvious that Nigerians are happy with the President,’’ Kalu said.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders for ensuring free and fair elections, Kalu urged Nigerians to sustain their support for Buhari and the APC.