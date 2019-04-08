<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator-elect for Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Monday pleaded with the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the position of Deputy Senate President to the South East geo-political zone.

Kalu who made the appeal at the ongoing induction of Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect noted that zoning the Deputy Senate President to the South East will be in line with the diversity of the country.

The diversity of the country, he said, is the beauty of the country.

He said that APC as a party should look at diversity, because “diversity is our strength.”

He said, “I am a very loyal party man. The party has already zoned the position of Senate President. I can never disobey the party. The party is supreme.

“What I am asking the party to zone the deputy Senate President to the South East, so that I will not disobey the party by going on the floor of the House, which I have the capacity, if I am allowed to do that.

“What I am asking the party as they have zoned this position of Senate President to North East, they should as well zone the position of the deputy Senate President to South East. So that I don’t go to contest out of zone.

“I can contest against whoever comes from the South East or the caucus of the South East can go back and decide what the part wants within the South East.

“What I am pleading with the leaders of the National Working Committee and other leaders, let us not divide this party. All of us are loyal to the country. We are loyal to the constitution. We are also loyal to our party. I want that loyalty to continue, so that none of us will deviate from what the party”

“On relationship between the Executive and legislature, Kalu noted that it has to be very cordial in the interest of the progress of the country.

He said, “President Buhari means well. And some of us who with or without politics we are his friends, we will like to keep the place very stable.

“Not only for him, but for the good of the country. The President is just one person. If there is stability in the Senate and Executive, there will be stability in the country. We are for the stability of the country.

On the position of Senator Kabiru Gaya that the slot of Deputy Senate President should be zoned to the North West Kalu said: “You know, he is a senior governor. That is his view. It is not a view that represents the views and understanding of the country. He is a man I respect a lot. But his view does not represent the diversity of the country.

“Even if you like take the President, Vice President, Speaker, Senate President to one part of the country, you have not solved the problem of the country.

“The diversity of the country is the beauty of the country. I will like APC as a party to look at diversity. Diversity is our strength. Diversity is very important.

“I don’t want to formally declare anything until the party zones to our zone. I am not going to challenge the party, but I want the party to do the right thing. I have the capacity to go on the floor of the House and contest. It is this people here that will vote and they are our friends. But I want the party to do the right thing.”