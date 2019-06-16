<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated minority principal officers of the 9th Senate on their emergence.

Ekweremadu, who made this in his Facebook handle, @iamekweremadu, expressed confidence in the abilities of the minority officers.

He said that they had the qualities to rally the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a formidable opposition in the Red Chamber and the polity.

He said: “I heartily congratulate my brother, friend and ally, Distinguished Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, on his emergence as the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate my brothers, Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Philip Adudua and Clifford Ordia on their emergence as Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip.

“These are honours well deserved. With this, the PDP is good to go as a formidable opposition in the Senate and the polity as a whole.

“We will all work together to strengthen our party and democracy for the good governance and c of Nigeria”.

Ekwemadu prayed God to grant the minority principal officers sound health, wisdom, courage, and the grace to excel in their offices.