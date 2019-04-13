<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said that the 9th National Assembly will rise above political, religious, and ethnic divides to address the myriads of challenges facing Nigerians.

Speaking during the dinner to mark the end of the orientation programme organised for Ninth National Assembly members-elect, Ekweremadu described the institution as Nigeria in microcosm.

He stressed that bringing together the members-elect from across the country had not only helped them to garner basic legislative knowledge but familiarise them with one another and better appreciate peculiar challenges faced by various parts of Nigeria.

He said: “After elections comes the onerous business of governance, and I am greatly encouraged by the enthusiasm and determination of distinguished senators and honourable members-elect to rise above narrow politics.

“It gladdens the heart that members-elect are aware that once sworn in as distinguished senators and honourable members, we are bound by our oath of office and rules to always act in the overall interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Nigeria.

“We are bound by these instruments to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We may all have come in different vehicles as represented by our various political parties, but poverty and hunger faced by the masses of Nigeria have no political party.”

The lawmaker added that “we may profess different religions, but the insecurity taking a toll on our people has no religion.

“Therefore, it is imperative and we are indeed inclined to work as a team for the peace, justice, equity and national prosperity, irrespective of political leanings and diversities.

“Ours is a call to service, a call to deliver democracy dividends, a call to meet the expectations of our people, and a call to ensure that the government of Nigeria works for the people, and I have no doubt that we will deliver on our mandates.”

Ekweremadu urged them to remain true to the oath of allegiance they would take on the inauguration day to serve the people.