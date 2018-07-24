Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said that the nation’s democracy is under threat if nothing was done to avert the intimidation and harassment of opposition politicians by the government in power.

He spoke on Tuesday afternoon when asked by journalists to speak on the security siege on his residence.

Expressing disappointment over the development, he wondered how the culture of democracy has still yet to be imbibed since 1999, stating that the country cannot grow when the government in power abhors opposition.

“The development we are seeing now is an attack on democracy and I keep wondering at how a ruling party would not tolerate opposition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the PDP Caucus in the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said he was humbled by Tuesday’s emergence of the PDP as the majority party in the Senate.

Those at the Deputy Senate President’s residence include: PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyon, former National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh.