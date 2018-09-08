Senator Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, says Nigerians are looking up to a “rebranded” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rescue them after a “harrowing experience” in the last three years.

Uche Anichukwu, media aide to deputy senate president, quoted Ekweremadu as saying this to the opposition party members ahead of the ward congress.

The senator charged PDP to use the exercise to showcase to Nigerians a “thoroughly rebranded” party ready to lead the charge to rescue the country.

“As the processes for the election of our flag bearers for the various offices in the 2019 elections begin, let me remind party faithful that in view of the harrowing experience of citizens and the nation’s dwindling fortunes in all respects in the last three years, Nigerians look up to our rebranded political platform to lead the charge to rescue Nigeria and give citizens new hope and lease of life,” the statement read.

“The ward congresses, therefore, represent our first step to reclaiming power and we must put our best foot forward. We must demonstrate the highest democratic ethos to reassure Nigerians that their renewed trust in us is rightly reposed.

“We must not only ensure that justice is done to all in a free, fair, credible, and peaceful process and atmosphere, we must also ensure that the party faithful, especially the aspirants and their supporters, see the processes to be free, fair, credible, peaceful, and just.”