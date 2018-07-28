Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, says the defection of Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, and some members of national assembly to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a tip of the iceberg.

Ekweremadu said this on Saturday at the inauguration of the Agwu local government chapter of the Gburugburu Movement in Enugu state.

The movement is championing the reelection of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu.

The deputy senate president said PDP is the fastest growing political party in Africa.

“Defection of scores of federal lawmakers and the return of the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, to the PDP is a tip of the iceberg,” Uche Anichukwu, spokesman of Ekweremadu, quoted him as saying.

“Spirits have been high within the PDP family and Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) for sometime now, especially following the joining and rejoining of the PDP and the coalition by scores of national and state assembly members as well as the governor of Benue state.

“We are happy for this. But I have good news for you. Nigerians have only witnessed a tip of the iceberg. More are on their way because it is no longer about anybody’s individual political ambition. It is now a movement to rescue Nigeria. So, we are not only the biggest political party, we are also the fastest growing political party in Africa today.

“I want to assure you that so many respected Nigerians have also keyed into this movement to rescue Nigeria because the world is now very worried for our nation. So, in a matter of months, Nigerians will go to the polls to enthrone a new order of peace, unity, security, and respect for the rule of law.

“Not long ago, the entire Enugu west senatorial district gathered here to endorse Governor Ugwuanyi for a second term. So, we can only say that we remain committed to that decision. He has done very well and deserves a second, straight term in office.”