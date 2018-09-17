Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has accused the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, of using the last three years fighting President Muhammadu Buhari, instead of attracting democracy dividends to Enugu West senatorial district.

Okechukwu, who spoke, on Sunday, while addressing APC delegates in Awgu, regretted that Ekweremadu, rather than giving his people effective representation as some senators do, dissipates energy in fighting Buhari from the hallowed chambers of the Senate.

“My brother, Sen. Ekweremadu, instead of joining Buhari’s RRAP (Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power) Projects, spent the last three years fighting Buhari.

“By his inclination to self, he failed to utilise the anchor borrowers or any of the agricultural programmes to develop rice, cassava, cashew or palm farms.

“By the grace of Almighty God and my people, I, as a senator, will key into Mr President’s projects to develop rice and cassava integrated farms.

“What senator Ekweremadu has been doing in the senate in the last three years is fighting Mr President and not lawmaking,” he said.

But, in a swift reaction, Luke Mgboh, Ekweremadu’s media aide, insisted Okechukwu lied.

“It is evident that it is either that he mischievously refused to appreciate the numerous developmental projects attracted by Sen. Ekweremadu to Enugu West Senatorial District such as “Nnewe/ Oduma/ Akaeze roads and bridges, Nkwe/ Ezere/ Awgunta/Mmaku/ Obeagu road, Udi North ring road, which cover Awhum/ Egede/ Affa and almost every part of Udi North, electricity and educational projects, scholarships and bursaries to indigent students, facilitation of employments, capacity building and empowerment programmes etc or that he is not on ground having been operating from Abuja.

Meanwhile, Enugu West Peoples Assembly has blasted the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu and Okechukwu, for building their political aspirations on lies against senator Ekweremadu.

The body declared that the aspirations of the two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the senatorial seat currently occupied by Ekweremadu were “dead on arrival as they have nothing to offer to the people.”

Ibekaku-Nwagwu had, while speaking with newsmen, last weekend, on her senatorial ambition, claimed she answered the call by the people because of “lack of leadership and infrastructural development in the zone,” which she said could not be equated to the “quantum of money purportedly expended as constituency funds for the zone.”