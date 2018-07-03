The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said the Nigerian government does not have enough manpower to fatal clashes in the country, noting that the prevailing insecurity in the country has become an ‘international embarrassment’.

“The fact is, the Federal Government does not have enough manpower to fight these attacks,” he said during the Senate plenary on Tuesday. “This is unfortunate.”

He said the establishment of state police may effectively tackle insecurity in the country.

“I want to thank SP, Bukola Saraki and ask for provision to be made for State Police. We have to come up with initiatives to deal with this”, he said.

“Each state of this Federation needs to have sufficient number of police available to tackle this issue as it has become an international embarrassment.”

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, had earlier urged all government structures to shun all political differences and to make the security and welfare of Nigerians a top priority.

The Senate president also pledged to ensure peace nationwide by equipping law enforcement agents to effectively tackle the prevailing insecurity in the country.

The recent clashes between cattle farmers and herders have put pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the violence, as he works to secure a second term in the 2019 presidential polls.

It would be recalled that the Police Command in Plateau on June 24, 2018 confirmed the killing of 86 people in attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.