The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Ugwuanyi was having a legal battle with Senator Ayogu Eze over election primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2015 governorship poll in Enugu State.

Ekweremadu said that Ugwuanyi was an agent of peace and development in Enugu.

On the victory, he said, “this is victory, not just for Gov. Ugwuanyi, but more importantly, a victory for peace, equitable development and unusual transformation in Enugu State.

“I believe it is a motivation for the governor to do more and a veritable launch pad into the 2019 general elections for the PDP in the state.

“It is instructive that the three senatorial districts of Enugu State have already endorsed him unanimously for a second term in office because he has justified our decision in electing him in 2015.”

Ekweremadu also congratulated President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on the apex court’s unanimous decision, dismissing the assets declaration charges against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He described the verdict as “victory for the legislature and democracy’’.

Ekweremadu said: “I salute the courage of the Supreme Court jurists.

“This decision has no doubt strengthened faith in the Judiciary as a sanctuary of justice and defender of rule of law.

“It has, once again, distinguished the judiciary as the bastion of democracy and last hope of the oppressed.”

He added that it was victory, “not only for the President of the Senate, but for the National Assembly, our democracy and every Nigerian, who stood up against all forms of political intimidation, high-handedness and impunity.

“I salute the President of the Senate for his resilience, courage and undying commitment to the immutable democratic principles of the rule of law and separation of powers as well as the integrity and independence of the legislature.”